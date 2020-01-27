Blount County gets new voting machines ahead of 2020 election

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount County is making sure it’s prepared for the 2020 elections with new voting machines.
The new machines were approved unanimously by the bipartisan Blount County Election Commission after a three-year process.
The decision was made only after county leaders attended election conferences, compared machines from different vendors, and listened to what worked for other state and county governments.
“These machines are standalone,” Blount County Administrator of Elections Susan Knopf said. “They are if you can think of them as an island. They’re not attached to the internet in any way.”
