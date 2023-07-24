BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A young girl in Greenback, Tenn. decided to give instead of receive for her birthday this year.

With the help of her mom, Kisa Worthington is collecting diapers and wipes for mothers in need. She is asking for donations in lieu of gifts for her 10th birthday on Aug. 6th.

“I got the idea because I really like helping people,” Worthington said.

She and her mom are collecting the donations through Amazon, and at her birthday party in August.

“My friends and my classes are coming and I’m going to be asking them to bring diapers and wipes instead of gifts,” she said.

She will be donating everything collected to the Knoxville nonprofit Helping Mamas. The organization supplies essential items to moms in need.

Worthington came up with the idea for what to collect after watching her own mom take care of her two-year-old sister.

“I just wanted to help Helping Mamas because I know how many diapers my sister goes through and those people at Helping Mamas don’t have enough diapers for the little children,” she said.

Kisa’s mom Alexandria Teffeteller helped her find a local charity to bring the donations to.

“We found Helping Mamas just by doing a nonprofit search for the area, and we just love what they stand for,” Teffeteller said. “You can donate diapers, wipes, bottles, anything that a baby needs, clothes, not just newborns but up to a teenager.”

Teffeteller said she couldn’t be prouder of her daughter.

“It’s really awesome that she’s decided to take on such a big project to help the community; it’s not something that I ever would’ve thought of as a kid,” she said.

In addition to the online donations, they will be collecting diapers and wipes at the Roll Arena Party Zone in Maryville from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 20.