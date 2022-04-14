KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Friendsville men were arrested following a search warrant executed by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force Thursday morning according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

James Randall Vineyard, 57, and Jason Grant Miller, 51, were arrested when investigators with the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force and the sheriff’s office SWAT team searched a home on Vinegar Valley Road in Friendsville. Inside the home, a quarter ounce of heroin, a one-eighth ounce of crystal methamphetamine, and numerous firearms were found according to BCSO. The sheriff’s office said the search was the result of a two-month-long heroin investigation.

Vineyard was served with an outstanding warrant for delivery of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin). Miller was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance for resale (heroin). Both are being held in the Blount County Correctional Facility on a $25,000 pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. April 20.

The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force is made up of deputies and officers from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Maryville Police Department, and Alcoa Police Department.