Blount County man faces life in prison after being convicted of child exploitation charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tywan Montrease Sykes, 25, of Louisville, could face the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty of child exploitation charges.

A federal jury convicted Sykes on charges of using a minor to produce child pornography, enticement of a minor for sex, committing those offenses while being required to register as a sex offender, and possession of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Sykes was soliciting a 15-year-old girl for sex and pornography through Facebook. After being notified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Knoxville Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit arrested Sykes within 48 hours of interviewing the minor involved.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 29.