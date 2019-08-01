Blount County Schools begin 2019-20 school year

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Students started a new school year in Blount on Thursday.

One of the school systems initiatives this year is Positive Behavior Intervention and Support, which strives to improve the social, emotional and academic outcomes for students.

Buffy Wyrosdick, principal at Eagleton Elementary School in Blount County talks about the start of the school year on Thursday.

WATE 6 On Your Side is your official back to school station. School Safety is a top priority for parents … and it is for WATE, too.