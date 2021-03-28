Blount County Schools shifting to virtual learning on Monday for high school and middle school students

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — High school and middle school students in Blount County will have a virtual-learning day on Monday, March 29.

According to a news release from Blount County Schools, this is due to staffing concerns. Teachers at the middle school and high school level should report to their assigned building.

Students in kindergarten through fifth grade will remain in-person and on a regular schedule on Monday.

