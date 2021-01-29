Blount County Schools to continue offering virtual option post-pandemic

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount County students will still have the option to attend school virtually next school year, but they may have to switch schools.

The district is reminding parents about the Samuel Everett School of Innovation, a K-12 virtual school. It opened in 2018; however, more families are familiar with their education format due to COVID-19.

Principal Justin Ridge has worked in education for nearly 20 years.

“I remember when we started using projectors. We thought that was the greatest invention in the classroom. Being able to do school almost 100% electronically is something I couldn’t imagine doing back then,” he said.

While he couldn’t imagine an online school back then, he did see a need for a virtual component to public education years before the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is something we signed up for, you know. … My team said, ‘Hey, I would like to be a part of this. I would like to do school this way’,” Ridge said.

All schools in the district currently offer a virtual learning option; however, if parents want their students to continue learning from home in the fall, they’ll need to enroll them at Samuel Everett.

The school offers tutoring and one-on-one support, as well as a learning lab for middle and high school students. Parents will have the option to transition a child back to the traditional classroom at the end of each semester.

With enrollment at just more than 200, the school’s extracurricular offerings are limited. Ridge notes more students will mean more opportunities for clubs, activities, and sports. Some of the extracurricular activities for elementary boys and girls include art, music, physical education, basketball, and cheerleading.

Middle school and high school students can also take part in tennis, baseball, football, basketball, softball, volleyball, wrestling, golf, soccer, and cross country.

For elementary students, the district requires the child have a parent at home with the time to lead and facilitate teaching during the school day. For middle and high school students, an adult is required in the home to monitor the student and provide transportation to weekly classes.

About 20% of learning at the school will still be in-person. Their teachers do have the ability to require students attend in-person daily, if they’re falling behind.