MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has died and another person was arrested following a mobile home fire Monday evening in Friendsville.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire on Hamil Road. Deputies responded to the scene at approximately 6:15 p.m.

Firefighters located the body of a woman inside of the mobile home following the fire. A resident of the mobile home, 36-year-old Brandon Seaton, was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication.

The name of the victim has not been released pending positive identification. Results of an autopsy and toxicology screen conducted on the victim at the Knox County Regional Forensics Center are pending.

Seaton is being held in the Blount County Correctional Facility on a $1,000 bond pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. Dec. 22.

