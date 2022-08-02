MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Knoxville man who brandished a handgun at a deputy this evening, according to Sheriff James Lee Berrong.

Officers are looking for Quinn Gabriel Rayder, 18, and claim that he has a warrant for violation of probation for delivery of a Schedule VI controlled substance.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy encountered Rayder in the parking lot of Hamilton Crossing. When Rayder spotted the deputy, he pulled a handgun from his waistband and brandished it at the deputy. Then he fled on foot.

Rayder was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and evading arrest, according to Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Courtesy of Blount County Sheriff’s Office

Rayder was last seen wearing black skinny jeans and short sleeve black shirt, and tattoos on his neck.

“Knox County Sheriff’s Office Airwatch is in the area attempting to locate Rayder from the air, and there is a large law enforcement presence at Hamilton Crossing,” according to Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers have considered Rayder armed and dangerous, and ask if anyone sees him to call 9-1-1. They’re also asking everyone to stay away from the area.