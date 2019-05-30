Blount County Sheriff's Office holding car seat safety clinic Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong and Blount County Fire Chief Doug McClanahan announced the agencies are partnering to hold a child safety seat clinic Saturday, June 1, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Source: Blount County Sheriff's Office [ + - ] Video

The Blount County Sheriff's Office is working to keep your kids safe by hosting a free child car seat safety clinic this weekend.

The event gives you the opportunity to have a professional check your child's car seats to make sure your car seat is installed properly. Car seats will also be checked to see if they're a part of any recall.​​​​​​

The clinic will take place Saturday, June 1 at the Blount County Fire Department station 5 at 3634 Highway 411 South in Maryville. It will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.