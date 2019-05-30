Blount County Sheriff's Office holding car seat safety clinic
The Blount County Sheriff's Office is working to keep your kids safe by hosting a free child car seat safety clinic this weekend.
The event gives you the opportunity to have a professional check your child's car seats to make sure your car seat is installed properly. Car seats will also be checked to see if they're a part of any recall.
The clinic will take place Saturday, June 1 at the Blount County Fire Department station 5 at 3634 Highway 411 South in Maryville. It will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
