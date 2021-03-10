Blount County Sheriff searching for woman missing since Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate an Alcoa woman.

Catherine “Catt” Dees, 50, was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday, Mar 8 at Rio Revolution Church on East Lamar Alexander Parkway in Maryville. Her vehicle, a 1999 silver Toyota Solara was located an hour-and-a-half later in Lenoir City.

Dees is 5-foot-6 and weighs 220 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Dee’s whereabouts is asked to call investigator Joe Perry 865-273-5078 or email Jperry@bcso.com.