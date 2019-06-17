Blount County Sheriff seeking public's help in finding man

The Blount County Sheriff's Office is seeking Daniel J. Carver. (Submitted)

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Blount County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating Daniel J. Carver.

Anyone who has Carver since April 29, 2019, or knows his whereabouts, is asked to call the department at 865-273-5001.