Blount County Sheriff’s Office arrests Illinois man after car chase

Nicholas Ahrens

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Illinois man is facing charges resulting from a car chase that took Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies through Alcoa, East Maryville and Knox County.

Nicholas Ahrens, 35, was arrested Thursday morning after the chase around 8:30. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling and spotted a car parked with the engine on and the driver asleep at the wheel. The vehicle had been reported stolen to Knoxville Police that morning.

Ahrens drove off taking deputies into Knox County where he tried to ditch the vehicle and run on foot. BCSO deputies quickly took Ahrens into custody.

Ahrens faces charges of evading arrest, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence and car theft.

