Blount County Sheriff’s Office searching for attempted burglary suspect

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find a suspect in several attempted home burglaries that occurred Tuesday.

According to the BCSO, several homes off of Cave Mill Road and Mullendore Street, east of Maryville.

A surveillance camera at one home caught a man wearing a bandana around his face trying to get into at least two homes. The suspect also had a handgun tucked into the waistband of his pants.

The sheriff’s office released the video on Facebook.

Neither home was successfully broken into, but a travel trailer on one of the properties was burglarized.

If you recognize the suspect you are asked to call the Blount County Sheriff’s Office 24-hour anonymous crime hotline, 865-273-5200.

