MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hundreds of people are homeless in Blount County, and a warming shelter in the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church of Maryville is up and running around the clock for those seeking relief from the frigid weather.

“This was alright,” Frank Greico said. “I actually got to sleep on a mattress for once.”

Greico works hard for his paycheck at a local grocery store and is thrilled an overnight warming shelter is open.

He said, “At a warming shelter, we can at least have our legs stretched out for people that live in a car. Me and my mom, we both live in our cars but we’re trying to get into an apartment soon.”

While Greico was one of the 15 people who slept at the shelter Thursday night, more have been in and out of the shelter to get away from the cold.

Philip (Phil) Hoffman is a retired cardiologist and volunteers as a director of the shelter.

“We had great outpouring of support from volunteers, and we have a tremendous amount of food,” Hoffman said. “There are no more snacks in Blount County. We have all of them.”

Trey Pacheco manages the shelter at night and helps out during the day.

He said, “I was a client here two years ago it’s actually very nice. I stayed here probably five or six times and it’s definitely a big help to the homeless.”

This white flag outside the First Baptist Church is a symbol of hope for those seeking warmth. The shelter alternates between churches and organizations that have signed up for the program.

Hoffman said, “So 48 hours before if the prediction is 25 degrees or less, we plan on opening the doors. We call the church that is signed up for that night and they send volunteers over with food and people to welcome the guests.”

“I’m very thankful for this place being open,” Greico said. “It gives me and my mom a sigh of relief that people are ready to do this for us and also the other homeless people.”

Pacheco said, “Coming around the people who run the shelter, they all made me a better person than I was back then. They accept everybody with open arms. They don’t judge anybody.”

A plan is in the works to build a permanent winter shelter in Maryville. Property has already been bought.

Hoffman said, “The word will be out more later on when we’re able to sort of push forward with that. We’re sort of on hold until we can get architecture engineers together to help us put this thing together.”

The warming shelter at First Baptist Church of Maryville ( 202 W Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37801) will be open all Christmas weekend long. It will then move to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church (314 W Broadway Ave, Maryville, TN 37801) for the day on December 26 but sleeping arrangements will remain at the First Baptist church. The shelter may close Tuesday but it’s up in the air.