ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount County is rolling out its new careers in motion bus. On board, there are 3-d printers, code-able drones, robots, medical models, cash registers, ATM machines and more.

All three public school districts in Blount County teamed up with local businesses to make sure they are on the right path to fill in-demand jobs in East Tennessee once students graduate. The bus will visit students throughout the county and provide education about careers available in the county.

“We decided to create our own version of the magic school bus here in Blount County,” said Patty Thomas, director of career and technical programs at Alcoa City Schools. “We want to show kids the wide variety of careers that are available in their home community.”

Blount County applied for a Tennessee Pathways Grant through the Department of Education in 2020 and now they are ready to roll out to schools and students for years to come.