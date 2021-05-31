Blount Mansion celebrating Tennessee’s 225th birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The “Birthplace of Tennessee” is celebrating the Volunteer State’s 225th birthday Tuesday.

Blount Mansion will begin its celebration at 1:30 p.m. June 1 with a short procession from James White’s Fort on East Hill Avenue to the mansion.

The march will be led by the Watauga Fife and Drum Corps, South Knoxville Elementary students, and reenactors in 18th century attire. Afterward, there will be Moon Pies and other Tennessee-themed refreshments.

Gov. Bill Lee will be in town to celebrate, and to mark the occasion, he will be joined by Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs to give remarks.