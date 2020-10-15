Blount Mansion hosting Halloween evening tours Oct. 29-31

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Historic Blount Mansion is sharing spooky colonial frontier stories from the home’s past during Halloween weekend.

“Gone to Rest: Funeral Customs Through History” takes visitors on a hauntingly historic trip into the past. The free tour explores death in the 18th century and includes a look at creepy Victorian funeral traditions inside the circa-1818 Craighead-Jackson House next door — featuring “corpse photos” and a wreath made from the hair of the dearly departed.

The tours will be held Oct. 29-31. The program begins each night at 8 p.m. and goes to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and until 10 p.m. Saturday. The program lasts thirty minutes with a new showing beginning every half hour. The event is not intended for young children.

Reservations are required as capacity is limited to 15 guests per tour. All participants must wear a mask or face covering throughout the tour and in the visitor center before and after the program. Masks will be provided for those who do not have one.

You can RSVP online at the Blount Mansion website www.blountmansion.org

LATEST STORIES