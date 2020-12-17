Blount Memorial administers first COVID-19 vaccine

SICU RN Sarah Beth Foote is the first person to receive the COVID-29 vaccination at Blount Memorial Hospital

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Blount Memorial Hospital joined other health systems around the region today in administering the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations.

SICU RN Sarah Beth Foote was the first recipient at Blount Memorial.

“To finally have a vaccine to potentially help get COVID under control is amazing,” Foote said. “I hope this helps our numbers start to decrease in our hospital, our community, and around the nation.”

The hospital’s chief medical officer, Dr. Harold Naramore, said people were excited about the vaccine’s arrival.

“It was really fun to see, given all that folks have been through here,” he said. “It was great to enjoy that with them.”

The vaccine arrived shortly after 8 a.m. and the first vaccine was administered at 2 p.m., the hospital said.