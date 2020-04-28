Blount Memorial Hospital could restart elective procedures on Friday

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Blount Memorial Hospital says it is tentatively planning to resume elective procedures on Friday, May 1.

The hospital saying before it commits fully, officials need to demonstrate readiness.

Things like making sure the hospital had adequate PPE, proper patient and visitor screening policies and more.

We’ll keep you posted about the hospital’s plans as we learn more.