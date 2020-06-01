Blount Memorial Hospital RN terminated after ‘inappropriate’ social media post

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Blount Memorial Hospital registered nurse’s job was terminated Monday after messages allegedly made by the nurse on social media over the weekend were brought to the hospital’s attention.

A hospital spokesperson released the following statement to WATE 6 On Your Side:

Blount Memorial Hospital has terminated a registered nurse who made offensive and inappropriate posts on social media. The employee was terminated Monday morning after the messages were brought to the hospital’s attention over the weekend.

Additionally, officials at Blount Memorial are also referring details of this termination to the Tennessee State Board of Nursing for its independent review.



The comments made in the post were extremely offensive and inappropriate, and hospital officials want the community to know that they are not supported by the hospital’s code of conduct and they do not reflect the views or values of Blount Memorial Hospital.



Blount Memorial is committed to providing patients, families, visitors and our employees a safe and non-discriminatory care and working environment. Josh West

Public Relations Manager

Blount Memorial Hospital

Multiple people reached out to WATE 6 On Your Side regarding remarks that were allegedly made by the nurse.

The remarks were made allegedly in response to another person’s post about how no racist should be employed in health care.

No further details about the terminated employ of the registered nurse were yet made available by hospital officials. This is a developing story. WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more.

