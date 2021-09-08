Blount Memorial Hospital to receive mobile morgue

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Less than two weeks after stopping elective surgeries due to a rise in COVID-19 patients, Blount Memorial Hospital is set to receive a mobile morgue according to a hospital spokesperson. The news comes just 13 days after the hospital stopped inpatient elective surgeries due to a rise in COVID-19 patients.

“Sadly, this has become necessary. People are dying needlessly in this community, and they’re going to continue at alarming rates if we don’t work together to stop this virus. From Aug. 1, 2021 through 4 p.m. today, we have had 24 deaths of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Blount Memorial. There are people dying of COVID-19, but we’re still caring for a lot of very sick people in our community who do not have COVID but who experience medical emergencies such as heart attacks, stroke, car accidents and so on.” Dr. Harold Naramore, Blount Memorial Hospital’s chief medical officer

There are 85 COVID-19 inpatients at Blount Memorial as of Sept. 7, according to the City of Maryville. Of the 85 patients, 67 are unvaccinated and 18 are vaccinated. There are currently 15 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit.

Over the last 7 days, the average percent positive in Blount County was 24.7%, meaning nearly 1 in 4 people tested administered in Blount County over the last 7 days have been returned positive. The average percent positive in Sevier County over the same period was 18.5% and 20.2% in Anderson County.

A total of 216 Blount County residents have died from COVID-19 as of Sept. 7, accounting for 1.6% of all deaths statewide.