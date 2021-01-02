Blount Memorial Hospital welcomes New Year’s baby

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville area hospitals welcomed a few new babies on New Year’s Day of 2021.

At Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, a baby girl was welcomed.

Blount Memorial Hospital also welcomed its first baby of the new year – a boy.

Thomas Red Chism was born at 11:17 New Year’s Day weighing 6 lbs. 9 oz. to proud mother Shannah Scott and papa Alex Chism-Hopper from Greenback.

His parents called him their “little miracle that came out of 2020.”

WATE 6 On Your Side wishes the family many congratulations!

