Blount Memorial joins Mayo Clinic network

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Blount Memorial Hospital and the Mayo Clinic announced Thursday that Blount Memorial Hospital has joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

The network is a group of carefully vetted, independent health care systems that have special access to Mayo Clinic’s knowledge and expertise.

Physicians from Blount Memorial Hospital will be able to combine their understanding of their patients’ medical needs with Mayo Clinic expertise, so patients get exactly the care they need, close to home. There is no additional cost to patients.

“This is a very exciting day for our hospital and for our patients,” said Don Heinemann, CEO of Blount Memorial Hospital. “This new collaboration between Blount Memorial Hospital and Mayo Clinic is an excellent example of how we are always looking to fulfill our mission to work with others to improve the health and well-being of our community. As we learned more about opportunities with the Mayo Clinic Care Network, we realized that our organizations have very similar values. We decided this was something that our clinicians, patients and community would benefit from, and we are honored to now call ourselves a part of this network.”

“Mayo Clinic is widely respected, and I, personally, along with our medical staff, am honored to have the ability to collaborate with physicians in its system to ensure that our patients have access to world-class expertise,” said Dr. Harold Naramore, chief medical officer and in-house legal counsel for Blount Memorial Hospital. “This collaboration is clinically meaningful, and it’s designed to fully benefit patients through information sharing and integrated care. The tools and clinical resources, in addition to access to research and treatment recommendations that this collaboration brings to Blount Memorial Hospital patients, will definitely enhance the exceptional services our medical staff and clinicians provide each day.”

“Mayo Clinic is pleased to welcome Blount Memorial Hospital to the Mayo Clinic Care Network,” said Dr. Ryan Uitti, medical director, Southeast region, Mayo Clinic Care Network. “Blount Memorial Hospital has deep roots in Blount County, and a commitment to the health and well-being of its communities. We look forward to working closely together.”

As a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, Blount Memorial Hospital will have access to:

AskMayoExpert: AskMayoExpert is a point-of-care tool that offers concise clinical information on hundreds of medical conditions, and includes medical protocols, treatment recommendations and medical references. The database can be used wherever health care is provided.

eConsults: eConsults enable Blount Memorial Hospital physicians to contact Mayo Clinic specialists for second opinions on specific patient cases when they believe additional input will benefit their patients.

eBoards: The live video conferences enable Blount Memorial Hospital’s medical teams to review and discuss complex cases with a Mayo Clinic multidisciplinary panel and other doctors in the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

Health Care Consulting: Blount Memorial Hospital can access Mayo’s extensive experience, knowledge and subspecialty expertise to attain clinical, operational and business goals.

Staff from Blount Memorial Hospital also can use educational materials designed for patients, and access opportunities for professional development and continuous medical education.

Created in 2011, the Mayo Clinic Care Network has more than 40 member organizations across the U.S., and in Asia, Mexico and the Middle East.