KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority revealed the complete list of performers for the Smoky Mountain Air Show coming to McGhee Tyson Airport later this year.

Officials announced that the world-famous U.S. Navy Blue Angels Demonstration Team will be joined by the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, the Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, Aeroshell Aerobatic Team, Commemorative Air Force, Greg Koontz Air Shows and Younkin Air Shows for the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show.

Attendees of Wednesday’s announcement press conference included renowned air show announcer Rob Reider, who says he’s worked more than 300 air shows in his career. Reider will serve as the announcer of the Smoky Mountain Air Show when aircraft take to the East Tennessee skies in September.

The Smoky Mountain Air Show will take place September 10-11 at McGhee Tyson Airport in Alcoa.

Ticketing information is in the works, according to the official website.