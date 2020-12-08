Blue Angels set to return to Knoxville in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, are flying back into Knoxville when they celebrate 76 years of performing for crowds all over the country.

The schedule was released Tuesday for the U.S. Navy’s 2022 Air Show. The aerial jets are scheduled to fly over Knoxville on Sept. 10 and 11.

The last time the Blue Angels were in town was back in 2016 for the Smoky Mountain Air Show at the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base.

More than 200,000 people came out for that special performance.