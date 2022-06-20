GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Flatland BMX athlete Terry Adams traveled to East Tennessee to dance with the fireflies in latest Red Bull project.

The X Games gold medalist combined Flatland BMX and dancing by bike through a group of fireflies.

“Every day I’m grateful I get to ride my bike, and especially here,” Terry said. “There’s a little bit of mystery in Flatland BMX, and the same goes for the fireflies. You don’t have to know the science behind either to know you’re looking at something special.”

Sports photographer Robert Snow took pictures of Adams as he performed his trademark tricks in front of fireflies.

“Despite the highly aesthetic final images, capturing the magic on camera is no easy task due to natural variables, including moonlight, moisture, vegetation and of course, identifying a location with a high concentration of fireflies,” according to the news release.

“Sports and nature are my two loves. I’ve always thought it would be cool to capture fireflies, but didn’t know if it was possible,” Robert said. “Working with Terry was the easiest part. We both have longevity in our careers and the desire to create something new. This was the perfect fit.”

Terry Adams rides amongst the fireflies in East Tennessee, USA on June 10, 2022. // Robert Snow / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206170571 // Usage for editorial use only //

Terry Adams rides amongst the fireflies in East Tennessee, USA on June 12, 2022.

Terry Adams rides amongst the fireflies in East Tennessee, USA on June 12, 2022.

“Adams continues to innovate both in content and competition,” according to the news release.