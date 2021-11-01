KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating a boat collision that occurred Monday afternoon on Ft. Loudoun Lake.

Wildlife Officers are investigating a boat collision on the Little River section of Ft. Loudoun Lake just downstream of Stock Creek Marina.

Knox Co. Wildlife Officer Jeff Webb reported that a man was fishing with the trolling motor down when his boat was struck by a ski boat. The impact caused the fisherman to enter the water.

A contractor working nearby heard the collision and called 911.

No injuries were reported. The Rural Metro Fire Department as well as American Medical Response EMS responded to the scene.