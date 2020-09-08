Boat theft suspect comes up all wet and in custody

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A suspect in an attempted boat theft came up all wet Tuesday when the theft failed and he was arrested by Knoxville Police after attempting a getaway by jumping in the river.

Police responded to a report of boat theft at 9:06 a.m. at Volunteer Landing Marina and chased a suspect on foot. When the suspect was confronted by officers near the Wayne G. Basler Boathouse on Neyland Drive, he jumped into the Fort Loudoun Lake in an attempt to elude officers, according to a news release from the Knoxville Police Department.

Knoxville Police, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Knoxville Fire Department boats responded and the suspect was pulled from the water and taken into custody at 9:50 a.m.

Charges are pending.