Boats collide on Cherokee Lake in Hawkins County Sunday night

MOORESBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A collision on the water sent rescue crews out late Sunday night on Cherokee Lake.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says two bass boats collided in the main channel of the lake near Chelaque Way and Three Springs Boat Dock in Hamblen County. Hawkins County Rescue Squad along with members from Hawkins County EMS, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department, and TWRA were all on scene.

One person was injured and taken to Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport; his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

TWRA is holding onto both boats while the agency investigates.

