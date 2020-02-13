Bob Ross’ son to host painting workshop at Blount County Public Library

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Blount County Public Library announcing several art workshops to help you find the joy of painting.

They’re hosted by none other than Steve Ross, the son of the late Bob Ross, who is the famous artist and host of the PBS show, “The Joy Of Painting.”

Ross, along with artist Dana Jester, hosting series of all-day intense workshops the week of March 4-7, costing $125 a day.

For those of you who don’t want to make that large of a commitment, they’re hosting a free lecture at the library during their time in East Tennessee on March 5 at 6:30 p.m.