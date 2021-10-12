KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new kind of tea shop just opened up in downtown. “Hello Tea House” sells boba tea, which is often milk tea with tapioca pearls in it.

The owners of the Hello Tea House hope to create a welcoming atmosphere within the shop. The Liangs’ goal is to sell what they like in hopes that the customers will like it as well. It’s located on South Gay Street diagonally across the street from the Bijou Theatre. They also sell coffee, crepes and bomb cakes.

“People taste it, they really like it, they say ‘wow,'” said co-owner Echo Liang. “It’s something they never tasted before. I don’t want to exaggerate it, but I hope that people try it and see how it goes.”

Bomb Cakes at Hello Tea House (Photo via WATE)

Strawberry Bomb Cake at Hello Tea House (Photo via WATE)











Boba tea was invented in Taiwan around 40 years ago and has become fairly popular worldwide just in the last few years.