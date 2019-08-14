Body camera shows hot car rescue in Florida

(WPTV) – Body camera video captured tense moments of Stuart, Florida police helping a mother rescue her daughter from a locked car.

Now, Christina Tufford wants other parents to learn from her experience.

Earlier this month, Tufford said she took her 10-month-old daughter, Maddie, with her to Lowe’s in Stuart.

“I just took her on a little stroll to Lowes to do some flower potting,” Tufford said.

When she got back to her car, she put Maddie in her car seat and used her remote start on her key fob to get the air running while she unloaded her things. She placed her keys on the seat.

She closed the doors and went to drive home, only to find she accidentally locked herself out.

“All the doors locked and she was inside with the keys,” Tufford said.