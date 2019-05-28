Body discovered by hikers identified by officials Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Cumberland County Rescue Squad) [ + - ] Video

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says a body discovered Friday by hikers was that of a 60-year-old man from Cookeville.

According to the CCSO press release on the incident, the man's body was discovered mid-morning Friday by a group of hikers on the Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail off Highway 68. He was lying face-down on the trail and appeared to have been deceased for several days.

Investigators from CCSO, Tennessee State Park Rangers and the Cumberland County Rescue Squad assisted in the retrieval of the man's body.

He appeared to have died from natural causes, CCSO officials said Tuesday.

The man has been identified as Tommy Woods, 60, of Cookeville.