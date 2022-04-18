KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway Monday after a body was found amid a small fire at an hotel along East Magnolia Avenue, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

A KFD news release states firefighters responded to a call for a possible fire in the 2600 block of East Magnolia Avenue at the Regency Inn. Arriving crews reported a small amount of smoke coming from an upstairs room, and once they gained entry they reported finding “a small fire” in the room that they then extinguished.

“During this time, firefighters also discovered a body near the door of the room,” KFD’s release stated. “Damage from fire and smoke to the room are light.”

KFD’s fire investigations unit along with members of the Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit are jointly investigating.

“At this time and based on the preliminary investigation, foul play is not suspected.”

