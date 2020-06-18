Body found in Clinch River in Kingston

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) – The body of a man has been recovered from the Clinch River by Kingston Police.
The body was found inside a vehicle in the river off of North Kentucky Avenue behind the Food City Plaza, Kingston Police Chief Jim Washam said.
The cause of death appears to be drowning and no foul play is suspected, Washam said.
The body was taken to the UT Forensics Center for Autopsy. The identity has not been released.
