KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in Douglas Lake.

Accoridng to Sheriff Jeff Coffey, on Friday, Sept. 1, deputies received a call that fishermen had found “a body floating in Douglas Lake near Indian Creek Bridge on State 363”.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division and members of the Jefferson County Rescue Squad, who recovered the body, are on scene investigating.

The body will be taken to the Knoxville Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy.