KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police have identified the man who was found dead in an East Knoxville alley on Monday morning.

Knoxville Police say the body found belongs to 27-year-old Joseph Hines of Knoxville. KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating Hines’ death, but they do not have any suspect information available at this time.

Officers responded to the area of Juanita Cannon Street and Selma Avenue around 5:30 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive man. Investigators located the man in an alley off of Juanita Cannon Street where he was pronounced deceased. Medical examiners determined that the victim had been shot at least one time.

