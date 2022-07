Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A body was found Thursday inside a house in the 100 block of Shady Grove Road in Lancing according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and TBI are investigating what lead to the death of the woman. She has been identified as 50-year-old Julia Manning.

Her body has been sent for an autopsy as the investigation continues.

