OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A body has been found in the water at Melton Hill Lake in Oak Ridge Saturday morning, according to the City of Oak Ridge.

Around 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Oak Ridge Police and Fire departments responded to reports of a body in the water near Calhoun’s. Investigators have not yet determined the identity of the body and no other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information that may be able to help in the investigation should call ORPD at (865) 425-4399 or submit a crime tip online. You can remain anonymous.