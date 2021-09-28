Body found in South Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A body was found just after 5 p.m. Tuesday in a wooded area in the 1300 block of Mount Olive Road in South Knox County. Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler and Major Crimes Unit detectives are on the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office Forensics Unit is on its way to process the scene, and this investigation will be lead by Major Crimes according to a KCSO spokesperson.

