KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A body has been found washed ashore in West Knox County Tuesday morning, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

KCSO is investigating after the body was found on the bank of the Tennessee River near the 8000 block of River Club Way.

The identity of the body has not yet been released and KCSO is continuing its investigation.