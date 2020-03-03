Body of 35-year-old man found in field

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The body a 35-year-old man was found Monday night in a field on West Gallaher Ferry Road, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said.

The body was identified as Scottie Lee Denton. It was near a homeless camp that Denton is believed to have stayed, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff Office’s major crimes unit is investigating, but detectives do not suspect foul play, according to a news release. An autopsy will be performed by the Knox County Medical Examiner.

LATEST STORIES: