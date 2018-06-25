Local News

Body of drowning victim recovered in Greene County

Posted: Jun 24, 2018 08:22 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2018 08:23 PM EDT

GREENE COUNTY (WJHL) - Authorities in Greene County are investigating a reported drowning that happened Sunday evening along the Nolichucky River.

Greene Co. EMA Director Bill Brown said they got the call about the possible drowning around 5:20 p.m. Sunday near the area of Birds Bridge. 

Brown said it was just about an hour later when they were able to recover the body, a body of a man described as being in his late 20's. 

Authorities have not released his identity pending notification of family.

Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins told WJHL Sunday night the drowning is still under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

