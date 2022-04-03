KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police said that the body of the man who jumped from Henley Street bridge has been found.

Around 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, Knoxville Police responded after two kayakers reported seeing a body in the water near Cherokee Farms.

KPD investigators, Knoxville Fire Department personnel and the Medical Examiner’s Office recovered the body, which was identified as the man who jumped from the Henley Street Bridge on March 7.

