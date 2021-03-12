Body of missing 30-year-old man recovered in Cumberland County

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said late Thursday night that the body of a man who had been missing since February was recovered earlier in the afternoon.

According to a press release shared in a social media post from the sheriff’s office, the body of Bradley Barnes, 30, was found March 11 after Cumberland County deputies responded to Clint Lowe Road for a call of a discovered body around 4:30 p.m.

The release went on to state that sheriff’s investigators and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had responded and conducted an investigation. Discovered at the scene was the body of Barnes who had been missing since Feb. 11, 2021.

The investigation continues at this time, the sheriff’s office stated, adding that it did not appear foul play was involved. The body was sent for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The sheriff’s office had previously posted about Barnes on March 4, reporting him a missing person at the time.