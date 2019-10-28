Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees: Week 10

Week ten of the high school football season is in the books. Below are our Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees:

Cody Duncan, Knoxville Catholic Linebacker

14 tackles and an interception for touchdown

The Irish claimed their fourth win over a ranked opponent this season besting Brentwood 31-13



244 rushing yards and five touchdowns

The Red Devils snapped a three game losing streak to earn their sixth win of the season in a 49-14 victory over Sevier County



191 total yards and three touchdowns

The Bulldogs blew past Morristown West 41-13 to keep their playoffs hopes alive



Our week ten winner will be announced on Wednesday, October 30th.