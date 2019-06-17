Bonnaroo 2019: A gallery of photos from Day 4 Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Cardi B performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Cardi B performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The new Bonnaroo arch seen at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) [ + - ]

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WATE) - Cardi B was the show stopper on Day 4 of the 2019 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee. She had to change into a bathroom after her outfit ripped.

These photos are from Sunday.

(Can't see the gallery? Here is the direct link.)



Bonnaroo 2019: Photos from Day 4

