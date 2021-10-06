KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You’ve been boo-ed! East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is raising money with their with BOO! For Kids yard signs throughout October.

For each Boo! for Kids yard sign purchased, Children’s Hospital will surprise a patient within the hospital with a Halloween treat. In addition, proceeds will help fund critical programs and purchase life-saving equipment.

Signs can be bought online then picked up at a participating area partner or a volunteer will deliver the sign for an additional donation. Currently delivery is available to zip codes 37919, 37923, and 37934. Each sign is $25 or five for $100. To order a sign online visit www.etch.com/boo.

Children’s Hospital is also inviting people to get their office, Scout troop, or sports team involved in “BOO-ing” their friends’ and co-workers’ residences or office. They ask people to share their signs on social media using hashtag #wegetkids. To volunteer for the fundraiser contact Meg Sprouse at msprouse@etch.com.