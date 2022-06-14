NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) — Take a trip back in time with the Museum of Appalachia as they celebrate the Fourth of July. Instead of fireworks, the museum will be sending a 150-pound anvil into the sky.

“When the gunpowder ignites and the anvil soars into the air, the earth literally shakes,” says Museum President, Elaine Meyer. “The explosion can be heard for several miles.”

On July 4, the museum will hold five anvil shoots at 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at museumofappalachia.org and the event is free for Museum members.

There will also be a bell-ringing ceremony, flag procession, live music, and demonstrations from blacksmiths, spinners, weavers, sawmillers and woodworkers at the museum for the Fourth.

According to the museum, anvil shoots used to be a common way for pioneers to celebrate holidays, elections, and other special occasions.